Viking Fund Management LLC Has $5.93 Million Stock Position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Viking Fund Management LLC trimmed its position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Kimberly Clark makes up 1.6% of Viking Fund Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $5,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 8,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 22,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 2,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Sandra Macquillan sold 5,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.15, for a total transaction of $679,317.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,994,936.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas J. Falk sold 58,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.73, for a total value of $7,436,185.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 135,961 shares of company stock worth $17,442,674. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup set a $40.00 price objective on Steel Dynamics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.62) price objective on shares of in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Argus upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.81.

NYSE KMB traded up $0.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $135.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,495,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,774,380. The firm has a market cap of $46.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $136.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.02, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 12 month low of $100.32 and a 12 month high of $140.62.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 27,094.12% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.33%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

