Viking Fund Management LLC Acquires 5,000 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Viking Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $2,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of BCE in the second quarter worth $3,556,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of BCE by 2.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 46,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA raised its stake in shares of BCE by 18.7% in the second quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 1,935,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,967,000 after purchasing an additional 304,986 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of BCE by 35.9% in the second quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 6,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in shares of BCE by 35.4% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 149,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,798,000 after purchasing an additional 39,064 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.74% of the company’s stock.

BCE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded M.D.C. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Citigroup lowered BCE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Sunday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.06.

NYSE:BCE traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.52. 683,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 808,520. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.81. BCE Inc. has a one year low of $38.75 and a one year high of $47.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $41.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.41.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58. BCE had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. BCE’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.592 dividend. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $2.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is 87.45%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

