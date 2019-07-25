Viad (NYSE:VVI) Updates Q3 2019 Earnings Guidance

Viad (NYSE:VVI) issued an update on its third quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.58-1.73 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $350-370 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $346.8 million.Viad also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.58-1.73 EPS.

Viad stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $71.00. 128,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,393. Viad has a 52 week low of $46.17 and a 52 week high of $72.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.38.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.25. Viad had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $285.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.49) earnings per share. Viad’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Viad will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. Viad’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.09%.

In other news, Director Robert E. Munzenrider sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total transaction of $125,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,322,682.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Viad

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and the United Arab Emirates. It operates in two business groups, GES and Pursuit. The company offers event planning and production, look and feel design, layout and floor plan designs, furnishings and carpet, show traffic analysis, marketing and strategy, electrical distribution, cleaning, plumbing, overhead and booth rigging, and material handling services; and signage products and common area structures.

