VF (NYSE:VFC) Issues FY 2020 Earnings Guidance

VF (NYSE:VFC) updated its FY 2020 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.32-3.37 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.8-11.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.82 billion.VF also updated its FY20 guidance to $3.36-3.41 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim restated a buy rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $90.00) on shares of VF in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wedbush set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of VF from $97.00 to $87.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $93.69.

NYSE VFC traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $89.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,547,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,984,915. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.22. VF has a 52 week low of $67.18 and a 52 week high of $97.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.76.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The textile maker reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. VF had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that VF will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

