Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) Given Buy Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered EXPERIAN PLC/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank lowered JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Visa from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 655.89 ($8.57).

Get Vesuvius alerts:

Shares of LON:VSVS opened at GBX 531 ($6.94) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.51, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Vesuvius has a twelve month low of GBX 469.40 ($6.13) and a twelve month high of GBX 663 ($8.66). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 528.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a GBX 6.20 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. Vesuvius’s payout ratio is currently 0.39%.

Vesuvius Company Profile

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, melt shop refractories, coatings, filtration and gating systems, metallurgical and pouring control systems, feeding systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Vesuvius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vesuvius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.