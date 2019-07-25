Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Sold by CenturyLink Investment Management Co

CenturyLink Investment Management Co lowered its position in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,641 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. CenturyLink Investment Management Co’s holdings in Verisign were worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Verisign by 14,555.3% during the first quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 16,707 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,034,000 after buying an additional 16,593 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Verisign by 0.8% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,891,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Verisign by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 144,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,217,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Verisign by 94.4% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,709 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,846,000 after buying an additional 18,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Verisign by 38.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,222 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Verisign news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.55, for a total value of $75,429.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,803,457.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verisign stock traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $215.58. The stock had a trading volume of 10,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,696. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $211.53. Verisign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.28 and a twelve month high of $221.78. The firm has a market cap of $25.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.44 and a beta of 1.03.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. Verisign had a net margin of 49.98% and a negative return on equity of 43.07%. The firm had revenue of $306.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verisign, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of German American Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Verisign presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.80.

Verisign Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

