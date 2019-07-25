Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on VRNT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Bunge in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reissued a buy rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Imperial Capital lifted their target price on Verint Systems from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on KemPharm from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Shares of Verint Systems stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.45. 2,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,128. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.03. Verint Systems has a 52 week low of $39.96 and a 52 week high of $63.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.34.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $324.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verint Systems will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Verint Systems news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 6,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total value of $344,947.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 747,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,346,841.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 1,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total value of $84,523.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 183,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,165,494.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,959 shares of company stock valued at $2,014,527. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 17,200.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 179.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 123.7% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 5,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares in the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. The company's Customer Engagement Solutions segment offers automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, and digital feedback solutions.

