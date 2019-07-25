Verify Trading Up 36.7% This Week (CRED)

Verify (CURRENCY:CRED) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 25th. One Verify token can currently be purchased for $0.0222 or 0.00000224 BTC on exchanges including COSS, YoBit, Radar Relay and IDEX. Verify has a total market capitalization of $300,058.00 and approximately $107.00 worth of Verify was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Verify has traded up 36.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003180 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.05 or 0.00293545 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010111 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.45 or 0.01651314 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000865 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000233 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00120881 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00024286 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Verify Token Profile

Verify’s genesis date was November 8th, 2017. Verify’s total supply is 29,997,543 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,508,864 tokens. Verify’s official Twitter account is @verif_yas and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Verify is /r/verifyas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Verify’s official website is token.verify.as

Buying and Selling Verify

Verify can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, COSS, Radar Relay and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verify directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verify should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verify using one of the exchanges listed above.

