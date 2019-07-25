VANGUARD WHITEH/EMERGING MKT GOVT B (BMV:VWOB) is Central Bank & Trust Co.’s Largest Position

Central Bank & Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of VANGUARD WHITEH/EMERGING MKT GOVT B (BMV:VWOB) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 331,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,855 shares during the period. VANGUARD WHITEH/EMERGING MKT GOVT B comprises about 6.0% of Central Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in VANGUARD WHITEH/EMERGING MKT GOVT B were worth $26,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FC Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of VANGUARD WHITEH/EMERGING MKT GOVT B by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of VANGUARD WHITEH/EMERGING MKT GOVT B by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VANGUARD WHITEH/EMERGING MKT GOVT B by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of VANGUARD WHITEH/EMERGING MKT GOVT B by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 4,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of VANGUARD WHITEH/EMERGING MKT GOVT B by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 83,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,548,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VANGUARD WHITEH/EMERGING MKT GOVT B stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $81.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.29. VANGUARD WHITEH/EMERGING MKT GOVT B has a one year low of $1,400.00 and a one year high of $1,606.00.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were paid a $0.306 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

