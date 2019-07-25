Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Purchased by Intl Fcstone Inc.

Intl Fcstone Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 195.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,485 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Intl Fcstone Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Intl Fcstone Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $53,000.

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $112.53. 46,833 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,568,296. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.23. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $91.62 and a 12 month high of $113.49.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

