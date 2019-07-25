Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (BATS:VFMV) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (BATS:VFMV) dropped 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $88.01 and last traded at $88.34, approximately 6,302 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at $88.48.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.98.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFMV. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Autus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 262.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 10,201 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $3,644,000.

