Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) Shares Sold by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) by 37.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 622 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 13.3% during the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 29.7% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 48.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the first quarter worth about $413,000.

Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF stock traded down $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $144.16. 700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,270. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.84. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $118.07 and a 1-year high of $165.03.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.