Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Holdings Decreased by Enterprise Bank & Trust Co

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co reduced its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,748 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 4.8% of Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3,197.8% in the first quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 539,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,407,000 after purchasing an additional 523,254 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,134.4% in the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 462,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,134,000 after purchasing an additional 425,373 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $95,480,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,883,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,085,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,559,000 after purchasing an additional 340,157 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $276.21. The company had a trading volume of 61,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,879,758. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.44. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $214.83 and a 1 year high of $276.79.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

