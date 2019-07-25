Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Stock Holdings Lowered by Trilogy Capital Inc.

Trilogy Capital Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 133,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,569 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for 1.9% of Trilogy Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Trilogy Capital Inc. owned about 0.13% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $17,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Planning Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 12,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 9,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $339,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 124,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $132.08. 536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,329. The company has a fifty day moving average of $129.65. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $107.57 and a 12 month high of $143.52.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

