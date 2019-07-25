Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Bought by Truewealth LLC

Truewealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 623.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,947 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the quarter. Truewealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 272,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,699,000 after purchasing an additional 38,064 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 17,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 49,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,496,000 after purchasing an additional 10,356 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VB opened at $159.77 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.80 and a fifty-two week high of $166.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $155.87.

