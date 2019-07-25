Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Gradient Capital Advisors LLC

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up about 1.0% of Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. Guidant Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 152.0% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $80.37. 47,314 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,247,033. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.34. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.66 and a fifty-two week high of $80.64.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

