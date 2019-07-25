VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM (BMV:VCSH) Stake Raised by Hudson Capital Management LLC

Hudson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM (BMV:VCSH) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,788 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,863 shares during the period. VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM makes up 3.6% of Hudson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM were worth $6,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM by 76.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BMV VCSH traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $80.61. The company had a trading volume of 294 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,454. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.21. VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM has a 12 month low of $1,401.70 and a 12 month high of $1,575.15.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were paid a $0.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

