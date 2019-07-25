VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM (BMV:VCSH) Shares Purchased by Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM (BMV:VCSH) by 18.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,578 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,827,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,065,000 after purchasing an additional 115,831 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM by 18.4% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,899,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,050,000 after purchasing an additional 607,130 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM by 12.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,648,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,976,000 after purchasing an additional 412,845 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM by 4.2% during the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,698,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,228,000 after buying an additional 108,582 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM by 7,500.1% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,381,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 1,363,143 shares during the period.

Shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $80.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,454. VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM has a 1-year low of $1,401.70 and a 1-year high of $1,575.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.21.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were given a $0.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

