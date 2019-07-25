Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Shares Bought by Nadler Financial Group Inc.

Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) by 4.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 97,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 4.6% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $15,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 29.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

NASDAQ:VONG traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $167.11. The stock had a trading volume of 53,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,528. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $124.90 and a one year high of $168.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $163.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.488 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st.

