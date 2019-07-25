Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Ayalon Holdings Ltd.

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of VWO traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.55. 7,051,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,240,024. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.35 and a fifty-two week high of $44.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.19.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

