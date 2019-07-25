ValuEngine Lowers Vale (NYSE:VALE) to Sell

Vale (NYSE:VALE) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on VALE. Deutsche Bank set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Franco Nevada and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$11.00 price objective on shares of CannTrust in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Barclays set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Vale and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. TheStreet raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Vale has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.22.

Shares of Vale stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.42. 18,156,972 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,718,902. The company has a market cap of $70.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.43. Vale has a 12-month low of $10.89 and a 12-month high of $16.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.61 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 10.03%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vale will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Beacon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vale during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in Vale by 338.7% in the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 4,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Vale in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Vale by 360.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Vale in the first quarter valued at $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.19% of the company’s stock.

About Vale

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services; and provides related logistic services.

