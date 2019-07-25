ValuEngine Lowers HV Bancorp (NASDAQ:HVBC) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of HV Bancorp (NASDAQ:HVBC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of HVBC opened at $14.42 on Monday. HV Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.27 and a twelve month high of $17.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.03. The stock has a market cap of $32.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.41 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

HV Bancorp (NASDAQ:HVBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.98 million for the quarter. HV Bancorp had a return on equity of 2.22% and a net margin of 4.96%.

HV Bancorp Company Profile

HV Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Huntingdon Valley Bank that provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses. Its deposit products include NOW, money market, savings, and checking accounts, as well as demand deposits and certificates of deposit; and loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family residential real estate, commercial real estate, home equity, commercial business, construction, and consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit.

