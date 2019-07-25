ValuEngine Downgrades Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) to Strong Sell

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DISCO CORP/ADR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Westport Fuel Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLI traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $17.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,408. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $24.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.55.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 22.78%. The company had revenue of $125.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hollysys Automation Technologies will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 54.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 31,390 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 458.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 35,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 29,358 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 9.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 124,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after buying an additional 10,857 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 17.1% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,266,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,450,000 after buying an additional 330,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $260,000. 73.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Company Profile

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation and control technologies and products in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS-NMS DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

