Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Viacom were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Viacom by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Viacom by 0.9% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 86,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in shares of Viacom by 3.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 67,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Viacom by 175.9% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 654,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,357,000 after buying an additional 417,003 shares during the period. Finally, Cleararc Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viacom in the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Viacom alerts:

Viacom stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.83. 2,115,702 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,223,835. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.29. Viacom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.31 and a 12-month high of $34.44.

Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Viacom had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 12.63%. Viacom’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Viacom, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Viacom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.42%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Viacom from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on SilverCrest Metals from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond to $16.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Viacom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.54.

Viacom Company Profile

Viacom Inc operates media brands that create entertainment content worldwide. It operates through two segments, Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment. The Media Networks segment offers entertainment content, services, and related branded products for consumers through approximately 314 locally programmed and operated television channels, including Nickelodeon, MTV, BET, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Nick Jr., VH1, TV Land, CMT, Logo, Channel 5, Milkshake!, Telefe, Colors, Paramount Channel, TeenNick, Nicktoons, Nick Music, MTV2, MTV Classic, MTV Live, BET Her, BET Gospel, and BET Hip Hop, as well as through online, mobile, and apps.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Viacom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viacom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.