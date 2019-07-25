Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,832 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at $303,958,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in FedEx by 40.7% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,740,543 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $497,162,000 after buying an additional 792,575 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in FedEx by 63.5% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,548,876 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $280,985,000 after buying an additional 601,465 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in FedEx by 39.7% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,986,887 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $360,441,000 after buying an additional 564,452 shares during the period. Finally, Packer & Co Ltd lifted its position in FedEx by 269.9% during the second quarter. Packer & Co Ltd now owns 659,800 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $29,289,000 after buying an additional 481,416 shares during the period. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital lowered their price target on FedEx from $262.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on FedEx from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,775 ($23.19) price target on shares of in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.63.

In other FedEx news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 4,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total transaction of $718,747.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,661,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 23,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.78, for a total value of $4,060,518.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,031,437.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

FedEx stock opened at $176.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $163.89. The company has a market cap of $45.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.65. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $150.68 and a 52-week high of $259.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.93 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $17.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.85 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 0.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 14.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.75%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

