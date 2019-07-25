Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 260.7% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 44.5% in the first quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 56,280 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $2,604,075.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 3,740 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $150,348.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 314,376 shares of company stock worth $14,437,934 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SCHW opened at $44.28 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.83 and a fifty-two week high of $53.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 35.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered Apergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Focus Financial Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $35.50 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Argus lowered their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Visa from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Zions Bancorporation NA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.80.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

