Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 19.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,471 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WBA. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total value of $1,061,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 435,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,119,773.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 15.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,740,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,123,389. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.85. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a twelve month low of $49.31 and a twelve month high of $86.31. The stock has a market cap of $49.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.82.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $34.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a $0.458 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.24%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $61.00 price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Mizuho set a $67.00 price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays upped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.82.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

