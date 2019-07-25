Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $9.36 Million Stake in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,446 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,875 shares during the period. Hill-Rom comprises about 1.1% of Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Hill-Rom worth $9,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 539 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Hill-Rom alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of China Southern Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Shares of Hill-Rom stock opened at $107.68 on Thursday. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.82 and a twelve month high of $108.68. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.03. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $714.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.68%.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

Read More: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Hill-Rom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill-Rom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.