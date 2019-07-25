Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $46.38 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 592,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,902 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 5.3% of Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $46,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 14,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 2,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Bank OZK boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank OZK now owns 20,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $79.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.22. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $65.04 and a 52 week high of $90.56.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

