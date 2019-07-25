Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $338,000 Position in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,131 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. C J Advisory Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Shares of Baxter International stock traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $85.16. 4,909,856 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,794,082. Baxter International Inc has a 12 month low of $61.05 and a 12 month high of $86.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.99.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. Baxter International had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Baxter International Inc will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Centurylink from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Baxter International in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Cowen set a $75.00 target price on Baxter International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gold Resource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.20.

In other Baxter International news, Director Thomas T. Stallkamp sold 1,000 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.20, for a total transaction of $76,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jacqueline Kunzler sold 593 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $47,712.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $725,990.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,002,913 shares of company stock worth $382,077,150. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.