Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $281,000 Stake in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 52.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,354 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,990 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BK. C J Advisory Inc acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth $28,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth $41,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

BK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a $13.00 price objective on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.48 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($52.27) price target on shares of in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Buckingham Research decreased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.45.

BK traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.29. 4,793,920 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,021,769. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a one year low of $42.13 and a one year high of $54.27. The firm has a market cap of $44.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.16.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.07. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 19.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. This is a boost from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.60%.

Bank of New York Mellon announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $3.94 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, Vice Chairman William M. Daley purchased 11,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.93 per share, with a total value of $509,955.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,101. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 621,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total value of $31,158,748.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

