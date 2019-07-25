Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $245,000 Stock Position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IYW. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,652,000 after purchasing an additional 18,053 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc. increased its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 1,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares US Technology ETF stock traded down $1.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $208.61. 93,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,230. iShares US Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $148.42 and a 1-year high of $210.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $199.49.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

