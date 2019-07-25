Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.43 Million Stake in CBS Co. (NYSE:CBS)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of CBS Co. (NYSE:CBS) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,586 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,730 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in CBS were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in CBS during the first quarter worth $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in CBS by 96.5% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 560 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in CBS during the first quarter worth $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBS in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CBS in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. 73.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CBS alerts:

CBS opened at $51.05 on Thursday. CBS Co. has a twelve month low of $41.38 and a twelve month high of $59.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.19.

CBS (NYSE:CBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The media conglomerate reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). CBS had a return on equity of 66.79% and a net margin of 20.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CBS Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. CBS’s payout ratio is 13.87%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CBS. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of CBS from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of CBS to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of UDR from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.69.

About CBS

CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBS Co. (NYSE:CBS).

Receive News & Ratings for CBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.