Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 26.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 463 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wagner Bowman Management Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp now owns 2,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 5,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 2,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 7,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period.

MTUM stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $122.22. 762,226 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.91. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $81.37 and a 12 month high of $113.60.

