Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 167.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, TCG Advisors LP bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,512,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,642,066. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $44.06 and a 52 week high of $53.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.75.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

