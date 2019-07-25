Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,532 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $159,000. TCG Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $922,000. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 23,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $564,000. Finally, Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $311,000. 66.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lionsgate from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Continental in a research report on Wednesday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.45.

NYSE KO opened at $53.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.50. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1-year low of $44.25 and a 1-year high of $54.82.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 21.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

In other news, insider Francisco Crespo sold 125,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $6,297,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 186,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,331,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bernhard Goepelt sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.96, for a total value of $636,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 151,504 shares in the company, valued at $7,417,635.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 316,600 shares of company stock worth $15,760,365 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

