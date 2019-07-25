Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 3,875 Shares of Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) by 88.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,875 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colfax were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CFX. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Colfax during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Pinnacle Bank bought a new stake in Colfax during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Colfax by 264.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Colfax during the first quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colfax during the first quarter valued at about $151,000. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CFX traded down $0.71 on Thursday, hitting $28.43. The company had a trading volume of 808,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,995,259. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.64. Colfax Corp has a 12-month low of $18.95 and a 12-month high of $37.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.90.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Colfax had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 1.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colfax Corp will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Colfax news, insider Shyam Kambeyanda sold 11,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total transaction of $309,040.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,263 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,679.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total value of $128,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,094.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Colfax in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Colfax in a research report on Friday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. CIBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Just Energy Group in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.81.

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.

