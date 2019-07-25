USA Technologies (NASDAQ:USAT) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7.30

USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.30 and traded as high as $6.60. USA Technologies shares last traded at $6.53, with a volume of 447,848 shares.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of USA Technologies from $4.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zynex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in USA Technologies by 5.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 75,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 4,196 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of USA Technologies by 37.9% in the first quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of USA Technologies by 31.0% in the second quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 27,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 6,543 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of USA Technologies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 688,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 8,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of USA Technologies by 929.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 10,708 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

USA Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:USAT)

USA Technologies, Inc provides wireless networking, cashless transactions, asset monitoring, and other value-added services in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets systems and solutions that facilitate electronic payment options, as well as telemetry and machine-to-machine (M2M) services.

