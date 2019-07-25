USA Technologies (NASDAQ:USAT) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7.30

USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.30 and traded as high as $6.60. USA Technologies shares last traded at $6.53, with a volume of 447,848 shares.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of USA Technologies from $4.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zynex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.29.
USA Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:USAT)
USA Technologies, Inc provides wireless networking, cashless transactions, asset monitoring, and other value-added services in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets systems and solutions that facilitate electronic payment options, as well as telemetry and machine-to-machine (M2M) services.
