UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Stock Position Decreased by Truewealth LLC

Truewealth LLC cut its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,861 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Truewealth LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 201 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $250.39 on Thursday. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1-year low of $208.07 and a 1-year high of $287.94. The firm has a market cap of $242.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $250.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.14. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.20% and a net margin of 5.51%. The company had revenue of $60.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.14 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.54%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Acceleron Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Oppenheimer set a $312.00 price objective on UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price objective on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays set a $24.00 target price on Tenet Healthcare and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.06.

In related news, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III bought 6,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $233.21 per share, for a total transaction of $1,499,540.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,837,461.59. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William C. Ballard, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.02, for a total value of $1,195,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,641,886.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,000 shares of company stock worth $9,158,720 in the last three months. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.