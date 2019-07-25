United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) Shares Sold by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,772 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 501 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UTX. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its holdings in United Technologies by 4.3% during the second quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. boosted its holdings in United Technologies by 0.3% during the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 27,978 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,643,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in United Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 11,912 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in United Technologies by 0.3% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 31,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,048,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in United Technologies by 20.4% during the second quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 549 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

Get United Technologies alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 5,200 ($67.95) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Vertical Research raised shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of FirstCash from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.21.

Shares of UTX stock traded up $1.84 on Thursday, hitting $136.09. The stock had a trading volume of 253,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,172,020. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.79. United Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $100.48 and a 52-week high of $144.40.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.58 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that United Technologies Co. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.735 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.63%.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

See Also: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX).

Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.