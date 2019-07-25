United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $118.71, but opened at $114.39. United Parcel Service shares last traded at $117.06, with a volume of 4,838,646 shares.
The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 205.26% and a net margin of 6.34%. The firm had revenue of $18.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.
UPS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on United Parcel Service to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered EXPERIAN PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.41.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,645,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,636,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391,075 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,939,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $998,944,000 after purchasing an additional 369,077 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,008,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $779,687,000 after purchasing an additional 585,738 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $491,939,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,475,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $388,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583,923 shares in the last quarter. 55.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.23.
United Parcel Service Company Profile (NYSE:UPS)
United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.
