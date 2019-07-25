United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $118.71, but opened at $114.39. United Parcel Service shares last traded at $117.06, with a volume of 4,838,646 shares.

The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 205.26% and a net margin of 6.34%. The firm had revenue of $18.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

UPS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on United Parcel Service to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered EXPERIAN PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.41.

In other news, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.03, for a total value of $159,045.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,645,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,636,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391,075 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,939,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $998,944,000 after purchasing an additional 369,077 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,008,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $779,687,000 after purchasing an additional 585,738 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $491,939,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,475,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $388,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583,923 shares in the last quarter. 55.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.23.

United Parcel Service Company Profile (NYSE:UPS)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.