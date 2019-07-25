UNITE Group (LON:UTG) Hits New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Shares of UNITE Group plc (LON:UTG) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as GBX 1,060 ($13.85) and last traded at GBX 1,052 ($13.75), with a volume of 34645 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,044 ($13.64).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a GBX 10.25 ($0.13) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a yield of 0.98%. UNITE Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.32%.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.24, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 992.24.

About UNITE Group (LON:UTG)

Unite Students is the UK's largest manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading higher education sector. We currently provide homes for almost 50,000 students in circa 130 properties across 22 leading university towns and cities in England and Scotland.

