Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Fruth Investment Management

Fruth Investment Management lowered its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,301 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises 1.2% of Fruth Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,734 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 22,618 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,825,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Weatherstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Weatherstone Capital Management now owns 2,172 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 436 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,853 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $173.62. The company had a trading volume of 764,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,213,056. The firm has a market cap of $122.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.04. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $128.08 and a 12 month high of $180.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.35.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 26.95%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.50%.

A number of research analysts have commented on UNP shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $170.00 target price on Union Pacific and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of 1&1 Drillisch in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 target price on Union Pacific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $44.00 target price on Schlumberger and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.00.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 1,380 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $248,413.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,090,689.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Delaney III bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $174.06 per share, for a total transaction of $870,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $870,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

