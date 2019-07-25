Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) Shares Acquired by Beacon Financial Group

Beacon Financial Group boosted its holdings in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Unilever by 406.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,039,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438,811 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in Unilever by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,931,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,471,000 after buying an additional 15,399 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Unilever by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,694,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,801,000 after purchasing an additional 40,720 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Unilever by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,277,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,739,000 after purchasing an additional 35,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 984,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,461,000 after acquiring an additional 33,526 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

UL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $77.00 price objective on Monster Beverage and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. HSBC set a $46.00 target price on Aqua America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Phoenix New Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DZ Bank cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

NYSE UL traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $60.70. The company had a trading volume of 74,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,359. Unilever N.V. has a 52 week low of $50.80 and a 52 week high of $64.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.61. The company has a market capitalization of $73.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.57.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

