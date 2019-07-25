Unigestion Holding SA Purchases 776 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Unigestion Holding SA lifted its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,114,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the quarter. Ventas accounts for 2.0% of Unigestion Holding SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Unigestion Holding SA owned about 0.31% of Ventas worth $76,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in Ventas by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 8,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ventas by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Ventas by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ventas by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VTR traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $67.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,759,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,189,679. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.80 and a 52 week high of $73.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.18.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Ventas had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 4.04%. The business had revenue of $942.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.7925 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.89%.

In other news, EVP T Richard Riney sold 29,702 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total value of $2,092,505.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 163,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,517,729.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Debra A. Cafaro sold 68,084 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total transaction of $4,530,309.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 805,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,620,260.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 165,866 shares of company stock valued at $11,323,058. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 75 ($0.98) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Raymond James set a C$13.50 price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ventas to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ventas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.12.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

