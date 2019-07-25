Unigestion Holding SA Increases Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Unigestion Holding SA lifted its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 604,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,916 shares during the quarter. Republic Services comprises about 1.4% of Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $52,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 7.4% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 41,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,003,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $241,455,000 after purchasing an additional 51,715 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Republic Services by 17.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 609,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,964,000 after buying an additional 88,445 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Republic Services by 7.5% during the first quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 28,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,298,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in Republic Services by 201.6% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 12,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 8,046 shares during the period. 58.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RSG stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $87.09. 1,368,192 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,155,169. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.96. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.48 and a 12-month high of $88.36.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 12.72%. Republic Services’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.405 dividend. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.54%.

In other news, CFO Charles F. Serianni sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.30, for a total value of $781,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,419,510. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Ark Jon Vander sold 19,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total transaction of $1,587,157.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 131,875 shares of company stock valued at $10,891,028. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RSG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Shopify from C$230.00 to C$265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America set a $275.00 target price on shares of SVB Financial Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.97.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

