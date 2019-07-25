Unigestion Holding SA Has $14.14 Million Holdings in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC)

Unigestion Holding SA raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 1,959.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 297,383 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 282,941 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA owned about 0.10% of Western Digital worth $14,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Interstate Bank raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 159.2% in the first quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 578 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 57.0% in the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 650 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 66.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 746 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 167.6% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 784 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $56.97. 3,502,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,795,785. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.59. Western Digital Corp has a 1-year low of $33.83 and a 1-year high of $77.54. The company has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.22, a PEG ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.82.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 1.10%. Western Digital’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.63 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Western Digital Corp will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Western Digital’s payout ratio is presently 14.80%.

WDC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum upgraded Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Benchmark lowered Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Continental in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.02.

Western Digital Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

