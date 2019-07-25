Unigestion Holding SA Grows Stock Position in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Unigestion Holding SA increased its holdings in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 452,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 115,713 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA owned about 0.08% of Progressive worth $36,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,187,539 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $131,969,000 after purchasing an additional 83,994 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 10,368 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,478,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $450,389,000 after purchasing an additional 515,706 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Susan Patricia Griffith sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.01, for a total value of $1,755,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 250,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,515,137.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John A. Barbagallo sold 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.78, for a total transaction of $3,637,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,393,558.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 116,350 shares of company stock valued at $9,020,907. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PGR shares. UBS Group set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Macy’s and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. B. Riley set a $18.00 price objective on shares of TiVo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.23.

Shares of NYSE:PGR traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $81.18. 1,921,232 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,036,122. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Progressive Corp has a 12-month low of $56.71 and a 12-month high of $84.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.90.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.13 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Progressive Corp will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.05%.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

