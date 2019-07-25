Unigestion Holding SA Decreases Stock Holdings in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

Unigestion Holding SA trimmed its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 21.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,542 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 55,056 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in FLIR Systems were worth $10,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in FLIR Systems in the first quarter worth $59,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in FLIR Systems by 340.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in FLIR Systems in the first quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in FLIR Systems in the first quarter worth $104,000. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Jeffrey Frank sold 21,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.62, for a total value of $1,120,412.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,443,897.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John D. Carter sold 10,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $526,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,735,740.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,121 shares of company stock valued at $3,358,586 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FLIR traded down $1.84 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,399,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,092. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.14. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.52 and a 12-month high of $63.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 1.18.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 17.13%. The business had revenue of $482.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.42 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

FLIR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Imperial Capital raised FLIR Systems from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. BidaskClub raised WhiteHorse Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised United States Steel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. FLIR Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.83.

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

