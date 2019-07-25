Unigestion Holding SA Buys 54,816 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Unigestion Holding SA grew its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 45.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 176,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,816 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $30,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 746,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,839,000 after buying an additional 9,307 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,013,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,704,000 after purchasing an additional 95,142 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 158,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,870,000 after purchasing an additional 7,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Doris P. Meister sold 460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total transaction of $73,733.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,930.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert J. Bojdak sold 1,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total value of $278,509.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,199 shares in the company, valued at $3,434,435.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,521 shares of company stock worth $920,389. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MTB stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $163.32. 922,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 783,685. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.18. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $133.78 and a twelve month high of $180.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.36). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 29.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.10%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MTB. ValuEngine downgraded United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup set a $317.00 price objective on Mastercard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.77.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

